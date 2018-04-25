Former France coach Michel dies
Former France football coach Henri Michel, who led Les Bleus to the 1984 Olympic title, has died at the age of 70, the French Footballers' Union (UNFP) announced yesterday.
"Henri Michel, a colossus of French football, left us this morning," the UNFP wrote on Twitter, adding their "sincere condolences to his family and friends".
Born in Aix-en-Provence, Michel played in midfield for Nantes and earned 58 international caps between 1967 and 1980. He was a three-time winner of the French league title. - AFP
