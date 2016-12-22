Foxes chief: Vardy ban unjust

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy looks dejected after being sent off during the match against Stoke City

Leicester chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha has described the decision to reject Jamie Vardy's appeal against his red card as "unfair".

Vardy was sent off at Stoke last Saturday for a two-footed challenge on Mame Biram Diouf, with referee Craig Pawson deeming the foul reckless enough to warrant a straight red.

The champions contested the call, but a Football Association disciplinary panel upheld the decision on Monday and Vardy will now serve a three-match suspension.

Srivaddhanaprabha said via his Instagram account: "I am so sorry for the unfair judgment of referee to Vardy and more sorry that our appeal was rejected.