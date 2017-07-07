Foxes sign Iborra, Mesa joins Swans

Sevilla captain Vicente Iborra became 2016 Premier League champions Leicester City's second signing of the close season after inking a four-year deal yesterday.

The 29-year-old defensive midfielder enjoyed a successful four-year spell at Sevilla, lifting the Europa League trophy on three occasions.

Meanwhile, Spanish midfielder Roque Mesa signed for English Premier League side Swansea from Las Palmas for a reported £11 million (S$20m) yesterday.