Foxes sign Iborra from Sevilla
Leicester have reached an agreement to sign Sevilla midfielder Vicente Iborra, the Spanish club announced yesterday.
The 29-year-old Spaniard is now expected to meet Leicester officials to discuss a contract and undergo a medical.
Reports have suggested Iborra, who played against the Foxes in the Champions League last season, will cost the English club around £12 million (S$21.5m).
Iborra, who can also operate as a forward, has scored 30 goals in 172 games since joining Sevilla from Levante four years ago. - PA SPORT