Football

Foxes' Ulloa in strike threat

Feb 01, 2017 06:00 am

Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa has issued a dramatic strike threat in a bid to force a move from the defending Premier League champions.

The Argentinian, who is unhappy after starting just once in the league this season, said he felt "betrayed" by Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri, who said the player could leave if the Foxes receive an offer of £4 million (S$7m) to £5 million.

Bottom-side Sunderland are reported to have made a £7 million bid for the 30-year-old, who is also targeted by Spanish side Alaves. - AFP

