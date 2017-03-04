Football

France and Real legend Kopa dies

Mar 04, 2017 06:00 am

France football great Raymond Kopa, who won three European Cups with Real Madrid in the 1950s, died at the age of 85 yesterday.

"Kopa was a legend of French football... and was one of France's most admired sportsmen," said French president Francois Hollande.

A crafty playmaker, Kopa guided France to third place at the 1958 World Cup won by Pele's Brazil, and was named the tournament's best player. He famously lost a finger working in a mine before his football career. - REUTERS

&#039;Master draper&#039; Mouret back in London to face young designers
Fashion

Roland Mouret back in London to face young designers

FranceREAL MADRIDFootball