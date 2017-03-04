France and Real legend Kopa dies
France football great Raymond Kopa, who won three European Cups with Real Madrid in the 1950s, died at the age of 85 yesterday.
"Kopa was a legend of French football... and was one of France's most admired sportsmen," said French president Francois Hollande.
A crafty playmaker, Kopa guided France to third place at the 1958 World Cup won by Pele's Brazil, and was named the tournament's best player. He famously lost a finger working in a mine before his football career. - REUTERS