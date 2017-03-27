France stay top with Giroud brace

France coach Didier Deschamps was satisfied after Les Bleus stayed top in Group A of Europe's World Cup qualifiers with a 3-1 win over hosts Luxembourg yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Olivier Giroud scored a goal in each half, while Antoine Griezmann converted a penalty after Aurelien Joachim had equalised for Luxembourg through the spot.

"We did the right thing," Deschamps told TF1. "We could have scored more goals and also put ourselves in less difficulty on fewer occasions.

"But the main thing is that we have taken three points and scored three goals, so that is pretty positive."

France have 13 points from five games, three ahead of second-placed Sweden.