Fraternity welcomes new council's measures

Members of the local football fraternity welcomed the steps taken by the new Football Association of Singapore (FAS) council to enhance governance within the national football body and local football scene, which were announced yesterday.

Just over a month after taking office, the new council unveiled a slew of measures.

The recommendations were made by an ad hoc committee led by FAS vice-president Bernard Tan, that looked into the national football body's internal governance matters following the April 29 election.

John Yap, chairman of Gombak United, who are currently sitting out the S.League, said: "Transparency on how the organisation is run and proper governance is definitely welcomed, and it lends confidence going forward.

"It is a move in the right direction and it puts to rest the fears and concerns of the public."

Added Paul Poh, general manager of S.League side Warriors FC: "The external audit is the best measure put in place.

"It is best to be open and transparent, but there needs to be more to it...

"(The measures) should not stop there."

However, Yap and Poh added that, outside of governance guidelines, there are other pressing issues the FAS has to deal with.

Yap said the FAS council should look into implementing a promotion and relegation system in the S.League, to inject more "competition and vibrancy" into the local game.

Poh, meanwhile, said that there are still day-to-day challenges facing clubs that hinder the progress of local football.

"We need to work on field usage," said the 52-year-old, whose side play their home matches at the Choa Chu Kang Stadium.

"I hardly see my players because they train all over the place... There are many disruptions."

- SAZALI ABDUL AZIZ