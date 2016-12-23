Gary Neville: This feels more like the United I know

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville feels that his old side are finally back on the right track after a poor start to the season.

Results have started to improve in recent weeks. They are in sixth place, just four points off fourth-placed Arsenal.

Neville told The Mirror: "I saw something at Crystal Palace (2-1 win for United) last week - it feels like United used to be.

"It feels like the spirit, the celebrating on the pitch at the end, the fans being with the players.

"There have been far too many signings that have been off-piste - not the profile of the United player you would expect. This team that I see being ­developed now are better.

"It has ­character and a bit of arrogance - Zlatan (Ibrahimovic), (Paul) Pogba.

"There's a guy (Ibra) up there who believes he is God. That's Manchester United and what the fans expect.

"And Pogba, he'll be very good - a big price tag, but you can see signs of what he is capable of.