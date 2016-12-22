German footballer shot, aunt killed

German football Marc Wachs was seriously injured after being shot at a kiosk, in Wiesbaden, near Mainz, on Tuesday morning.

German footballer Marc Wachs is recovering in hospital after emergency surgery for gunshot wounds following a shooting in which his aunt was killed and his uncle was injured.

The 21-year-old defender for second-tier German club Dynamo Dresden was seriously injured after being shot at a kiosk, in Wiesbaden, near Mainz, on Tuesday morning.

His aunt, the 59-year-old kiosk owner, did not survive the shooting which left both Wachs and his 63-year-old uncle in hospital, but out of danger.

"We are shocked, stunned and deeply affected, the entire Dynamo family is behind Marc and his family," said the club's director of sport Ralf Minge.

"Marc, his family, and the recovery process, both physically and emotionally, are now the focus of our attention. Nothing else matters."

Police are looking for two suspects and the motive for the attack is unclear with Wiesbaden police saying there is no evidence of a robbery.

Wachs joined Dresden from Mainz's reserve team in the close season and has yet to play for Dynamo.

The attack on Wachs is the second case of an assault on a professional athlete this week.

Also on Tuesday, women's tennis player Petra Kvitova was attacked by a man with a knife in her apartment in Prostejov, Czech Republic.

The two-time Wimbledon women's singles champion sustained severe injuries to her left hand.

She underwent surgery to tendons and nerves on her playing hand and is expected to be out of action for at least six months. - AFP