Germany coach Loew celebrates 100th win

Germany coach Joachim Loew paid tribute to his players, backroom team and management staff after securing his 100th win in his 150th game in charge.

The reigning world champions beat Cameroon 3-1 in the Confederations Cup as Kerem Demirbay's opener and a brace from Timo Werner secured top spot in Group B yesterday morning (Singapore time) and set up a semi-final clash against Mexico.

Vincent Aboubakar's header for Cameroon when 2-0 down had briefly given the African side hope in Sochi, but Germany could have won by a bigger margin as Loew became his country's first coach to win 100 matches.

"I'm very happy, 100 victories is a nice figure," Loew said.

"It reminds me also that during my time as national coach I have to tip my hat to those people who have worked closely with me from the very beginning.

"All these people have in certain periods of time backed me up when it was more difficult. They kept urging me on, so thank you very much to all of them."

Loew said the undoubted highlight of his 11-year spell in charge - he took over from Juergen Klinsmann in July 2006 - was the 7-1 thrashing of hosts Brazil in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup.

Loew's side went on to beat Argentina 1-0 in the final after extra-time.

Loew stressed that his experimental squad will not be taking Mexico lightly on Friday morning.

He said: "Mexico are going to be a tough game, they are a very flexible team with very good players.

"We don't often play central American sides, so that will be interesting for us, but we need to be on our guard."

The Alexis Sanchez-led Chile will meet Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the other last-four clash on Thursday morning.