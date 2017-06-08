Germany coach Loew pleased despite last-gasp draw

Germany coach Joachim Loew saw positives from the way his much-changed side fought back to secure a late 1-1 draw against Denmark in Copenhagen yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Germans needed a spectacular overhead kick from Joshua Kimmich two minutes from time to equalise.

The Bayern Munich defender acrobatically hooked the ball in from six metres.

Denmark had taken the lead through an 18th-minute goal by Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen.

With Sunday morning's World Cup qualifier against San Marino swiftly followed by a trip to Russia for the Confederations Cup, Loew used the game at the Brondby Stadium to hand out debuts to the likes of goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, Borussia Moenchengladbach midfielder Lars Stindl and Hoffenheim forward Sandro Wagner.

Several established internationals were absent from Loew's squad - including goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, defender Mats Hummels, midfielders Toni Kroos and Mesut Oezil and forward Thomas Mueller.

Nevertheless, Loew felt that this friendly, which marked the 25th anniversary of Denmark's success at the 1992 European Championship, was a worthwhile experiment.

"There were more positives than negatives. It was a good test of where we are," he told the German football federation website.

"We had only one training session, so I am very happy.

"The commitment level from everyone was very good, we can work on coordination in the coming days."

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Trapp was delighted with his first senior appearance for Die Mannschaft.

"It is something very special to put on this shirt. You always have the goal to play. Right now I am happy to have played my first game," he said.

Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka felt the Russia trip will help the group grow.

He said: "Our preparation wasn't ideal. We trained together only once. We would have liked to win but, when you equalise so late, you have to be satisfied with the draw.

"There is a lot of excitement for the Confed Cup. It is a good opportunity to prove yourself."

Germany will meet Australia (June 19), Chile (June 22), and Cameroon (June 25) in their Confederations Cup group.