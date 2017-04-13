Gerrard to be Reds' U-18 coach

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is ready to take the next step in his Reds coaching career, according to former Reds assistant boss Phil Thompson.

Gerrard is set to be named as the club's new under-18 coach, his first role in charge of a team since retiring as a player, reported The Times.

The 36-year-old has been coaching at various levels of the Liverpool academy since January.

"Stevie does understand you've got to learn your trade," said Thompson.