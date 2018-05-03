Gerrard: Real should be worried

British football pundits largely lambasted Real Madrid after the Champions League holders scraped through to their third consecutive final yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Galacticos drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich at the Bernabeu to advance 4-3 on aggregate, despite being second best in their last three European outings.

The German champions were the better side over both legs of the semi-final. In the last eight, Real pipped Juventus 4-3 on aggregate, after losing the second leg 3-1.

With Liverpool in pole position to face Real in the final, as they hold a three-goal advantage ahead of this morning's semi-final, second leg against AS Roma, several British football pundits are licking their lips at the prospect of a Real-Liverpool final.

Reds legend Steven Gerrard said on BT Sport: "It was desperate at times for Real. They were all over the place at the back.

"Bayern will be full of regret. They were dominant over two legs and the far better team.

"Real should be worried, because this team have major problems at fullback and crosses - Trent (Alexander-Arnold) and (Andy) Robertson are two of the best crossers in the EPL."

The statistics seem to back up talk of Real's defensive frailties. Sky Sports data reveals the La Liga side have conceded more clear-cut chances this season than their last two title-winning campaigns combined.

Their tally of 29 big chances, which averages out to 2.4 per game, is the highest in this season's tournament.

Former England international Frank Lampard believes this is down to the fact that this Real team are not of the same calibre of previous incarnations.

He told BT Sport: "This Real team are not same as the last few years, despite great success this year, they are at a lower level."

Former Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise put this down to age, with key Los Blancos players - Cristiano Ronaldo (33), Sergio Ramos (32) and Luka Modric (32) - all in their thirties.

The former England international told Sky Sports: "I just look at it and think that if Liverpool can get through the Roma game, I can actually see Liverpool beating Real Madrid just because of that openness.

"I just do. I know Madrid have a lot of qualities but there are a lot of older players. Sergio Ramos is getting older, Cristiano Ronaldo is getting older and Luka Modric is getting older."

Former Liverpool player and manager Graeme Souness believes Real would be the ideal opponents for his former team.

He told Ireland's TV3: "I think they're tailor-made for Liverpool... Bayern got up against their back four every time they went up the pitch really and got through their midfield - which is not very good.

"Chance after chance they created and they weren't there to take them... If it's Liverpool, with their front three, they will put them away."

Former England winger Chris Waddle , however, disagrees.

He told the BBC: "Your name's on the cup sometimes and I think Real Madrid's name is...

"The way it's looking, the last three or four games Real Madrid have played in this competition, they shouldn't have won any of their games and yet they're in the final."