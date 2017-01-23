Football

Ghana make ANC q-finals

Jan 23, 2017 06:00 am

Asamoah Gyan headed Ghana into the quarter-finals of the African Nations Cup yesterday morning (Singapore time), securing a 1-0 win for the Black Stars against Mali.

In the other Group D encounter, substitute Abdallah Said's 89th-minute effort gave seven-time African champions Egypt a 1-0 win over Uganda, who become the first team to be eliminated.

Four-time winners Ghana and Senegal are the only two teams to have clinched qualification for the quarter-finals with a match to spare. - AFP

africa