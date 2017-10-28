Giant-killers Bristol draw United

Championship side Bristol City's reward for eliminating three Premier League teams in this season's League Cup is a home quarter-final with holders Manchester United.

City, who thrashed Crystal Palace 4-1 on Wednesday morning (Singapore time) to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 1989, learnt about their dream draw two hours later than planned due to a glitch at Twitter Headquarters where the event was being held.

"The EFL has received an apology from Twitter UK for the delay which is believed to have occurred as a result of a faulty encoder," said a statement from the English Football League (EFL).

"The EFL has requested a full explanation into the events that led to this afternoon's unacceptable delay." - AFP

LEAGUE CUP QUARTER-FINALS