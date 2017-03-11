Giggs and Neville to play in Singapore

Ryan Giggs (left) and Gary Neville will be playing in the CF Cup 2017.

Manchester United fans are in for a treat next month.

Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville, two household names during Sir Alex Ferguson's glorious reign at Old Trafford, will be coming to Singapore for the CF Cup 2017, a five-a-side tournament.

To top it off, fans will also stand a chance to play in the same team as the two United legends.

The tournament is open to all amateur players, who will have to form teams of eight.

The qualifying rounds will be held on April 1 and 2.

During the finals on April 8, Giggs and Neville will captain the top two teams for a final showdown.

The CF Cup 2017 is part of the grand opening of The Arena on April 8 and 9.

The Arena is Singapore's latest lifestyle and family-oriented destination, offering a wide variety of sports and fitness facilities for all ages, including the Arena Football and Cafe Football Singapore.

To find out more about the CF Cup 2017, visit www.cfcup.sg