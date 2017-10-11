Giggs the next Wales boss?

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has been installed by bookmakers as the favourite to take over the Wales hot seat after current manager Chris Coleman's future was thrown into doubt following his failure to guide the team to next year's World Cup.

Wales' hopes were extinguished in a 1-0 home defeat by Ireland in their final Group D fixture yesterday morning (Singapore time).

They finished third in the group, two points behind runners-up Ireland, who clinched a play-off spot.

Coleman, who led Wales to a stunning semi-final finish at Euro 2016, is out of contract at the end of the season and he was evasive when asked if he might stay on.

It is believed that the players and the Football Association of Wales want Coleman to stay.

"I can't say right now about my future because I'm not thinking about it," he said.

"There's a chance I can, there's a chance that I won't. I can't give anybody an answer right now. It's not just a matter of me signing a new contract.

"There will be a conversation now. My contract's until the summer. We'll see.

A POPULAR CHOICE

"Right now, I'm thinking about what we've just experienced.

"When the dust settles, we'll see where we're going."

Although Coleman refused to give a definite answer about his future, he had earlier hinted that this World Cup campaign would be his final assignment as Wales manager.

Giggs would be a popular choice to take over the reins, but his thin managerial experience will count against him.

His only experience in charge of a senior team came in the 2013/14 season, when he was appointed caretaker manager of Man United after the sacking of David Moyes.