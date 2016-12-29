Giggs to rescue the Swans?

Ryan Giggs (above) is the bookmakers' favourite, but the Man United great is still unproven as a manager, says former Wales international Danny Gabbidon.

Swansea are looking for their fifth manager in three years after bringing Bob Bradley's 85-day reign to a sorry end yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Bradley, the first American to manage in the Premier League, lasted just 11 games, with only a superior goal difference to Hull keeping Swansea from the bottom of the Premier League.

The 58-year-old took training on Tuesday morning, but the club's American owners decided to sack Bradley after the 4-1 Boxing Day home defeat by West Ham had supporters calling for his dismissal.

Bradley was eventually undone by his team's inability to stop leaking goals. Swansea lost seven times under Bradley and conceded 29 goals.

The West Ham defeat proved the final straw, as Bradley followed Michael Laudrup, Garry Monk and Francesco Guidolin out of the Liberty Stadium.

"I knew exactly what I was getting into when I came to Swansea and realised the hardest part was always going to be getting points in the short run," Bradley told www.nbcsports.com after his departure.

"But I believe in myself and I believe in going for it. That's what I've always told my players.

CRUEL

"Football can be cruel and, to have a chance, you have to be strong. I wish Swansea the best and look forward to my next challenge."

Ryan Giggs has been installed as the bookmakers' early favourite to succeed Bradley, but it remains to be seen whether the former Manchester United assistant manager would want to work with the Swansea hierarchy.

Giggs spoke to them when Guidolin was dismissed at the start of October, but the former Wales captain was overlooked in favour of Bradley.

It is understood that Wales manager Chris Coleman, born in the city and a former Swansea player, has his admirers at the club, while out-of-work quartet Gary Rowett, Alan Pardew, Juergen Klinnsman and Roy Hodgson are also in the frame.

Former Wales international Danny Gabbidon feels that Swansea should appoint Pardew as their next manager.

Gabbidon told talksport: "I don't think it's nailed on Ryan Giggs will get the job at all.

"He's had a little spell as manager at Manchester United and worked under Louis van Gaal, but it's difficult to come into this situation when you're still a bit unproven as a manager.

"Alan Pardew might be a shout after leaving Crystal Palace. He knows the Premier League and he might want to get straight back into work.

"They need to bring someone in who has experience of the Premier League, if they can.

OLD HAND NEEDED

"Someone who knows about being in that kind of situation and can go into the transfer market, if there's money available, and wheel and deal and get a few players that they need to help keep them up."

First-team coaches Paul Williams and Alan Curtis will take charge in the short term, with Swansea's next two games at home to Bournemouth on Saturday and away to Crystal Palace next Tuesday.

Swansea are four points from safety and the board - who were also the target of angry fans on Boxing Day - want to make a quick appointment, with the transfer window opening in a few days' time.

"We are sorry to lose Bob after such a short period of time,'' Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins said on the club's website.

"Unfortunately, things haven't worked out as planned and we felt we had to make the change with half the Premier League season remaining.