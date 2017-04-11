Giggs: Talent is nothing without the right mentality

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes the Red Devils, who have drawn 12 EPL games this season, lack a killer instinct.

Manchester United have spent a fortune buying players in the last few seasons, but have yet to regain their past glory under Sir Alex Ferguson.

United legends Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville, though, believe that it is more about the mentality of the players they sign, rather than the price tag.

The duo, who are in Singapore for the opening of their co-owned Cafe Football at The Arena on Saturday, told TNP the kind of player United need.

Cafe Football is a football-theme restaurant, the chain's first foray outside Britain, while The Arena is a multi-sport facility at Woodleigh Park.

Neville said: "The character and the personality to make sure you work hard every day, and not be distracted is the most important thing."

Giggs added: "There are many things that make a footballer. We have seen many players with talent but, without the right mentality, they don't make it.

Said Neville: "Ultimately, it is best that they have a good mentality combined with skill; that is critical to be a top player.

"When you don't have the mentality right, you can always suffer."

They should know.

Hailing from the 1992 batch of Fergie's Fledglings, they were at the forefront of United's golden age and known for their tenacity and long service to the club.

KILLER INSTINCT

Giggs is undoubtedly the most decorated player in English football history, scoring 114 goals in 672 appearances, collecting 13 English Premier League titles and two Champions League winner's medals.

Neville, is not far behind with eight EPL titles and two Champions League winner's medals in 400 appearances.

On the present United under Jose Mourinho, Neville believes they lack the killer instinct.

Said Neville: "United have been very inconsistent. They should have won many matches, but many points were dropped."

United, who are fifth in the table, have drawn the joint-most number of games this term, along with second-from-bottom Middlesbrough.

While the Red Devils have won 15 out of 30 league games, they have also drawn 12.

Turning these draws against teams such as West Bromwich Albion, Everton and Bournemouth into victories will be crucial if the Red Devils are to regain their dominance.

And to do that, United would need players with both the talent and character.

When asked which player had both traits, Neville answered: "Cristiano Ronaldo."