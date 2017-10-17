Goalkeeper dies after collision

Indonesian football fans are mourning the death of Choirul Huda, the goalkeeper and captain of top-flight side Lamongan FC, also known as Persela, after colliding with a teammate during a match at their East Java stadium.

Video footage showed Huda slamming into teammate Ramon Rodrigues in the 43rd minute of Sunday's Indonesian Super League game as he raced off his line to snuff out an attack.

Rodrigues' knee had accidentally collided with Huda's chest in the incident, said the club's media officer Andika Hangga Pramana.

The 38-year-old was taken off the pitch on a stretcher after losing consciousness and a medical team at the stadium attempted to resuscitate him.

Huda was taken to the hospital's intensive care unit for treatment, but his condition deteriorated and he was pronounced dead at 4.45pm, a doctor from the hospital said.