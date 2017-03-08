Goalkeeper Rico's error proves costly for Sevilla

A howler from goalkeeper Sergio Rico cost Sevilla the chance to close to within two points of La Liga leaders Barcelona in a 1-1 draw at Alaves yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Wissam Ben Yedder drilled home into the far corner in the 23rd minute to put Sevilla in front with the only clear chance of the first half.

However, Sevilla had to withstand wave upon wave of Alaves attack after the break and finally crumbled 15 minutes from time.

Rico fumbled Oscar Romero's cross from the right and Aleksandar Katai gratefully tapped into an empty net from close range. Rico, however, redeemed himself with two great saves late on to at least salvage a point.