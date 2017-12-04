Goalkeeper’s strike ends Benevento's losing streak
Benevento goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli scored deep into stoppage time to give his team their first Serie A point, after a 2-2 home draw with AC Milan yesterday.
In Gennaro Gattuso's first match as Milan manager, the Rossoneri took the lead twice through Giacomo Bonaventura and Nikola Kalinic, with George Puscas' goal sandwiched in between. Milan went a man down when Alessio Romagnoli was sent off in the 75th minute.
In the fifth minute of stoppage time, Brignoli's flying header ended Benevento's 14-game losing streak. - REUTERS
