Goetze ruled out indefinitely due to metabolism disorder

Borussia Dortmund star Mario Goetze has been sidelined indefinitely by a metabolism disorder, the latest blow to affect the attacking midfielder since his winner for Germany against Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final.

Among the games he will miss is the Champions League Round-of-16, second-leg clash at home to Benfica next Wednesday. Dortmund lost the first match 1-0.

"I am in the process of getting treatment and I will do everything I can to get back into training as quickly as possible," Goetze told the club website on Monday.

The 24-year-old has scored just two goals in 16 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions, after returning to his hometown club from Bayern Munich for a fee of 22 million euros (S$32.6m) last summer.

"We are glad to know the reasons for Mario's complaints and we are convinced that, after recovering, he will give us extra quality with his exceptional abilities," said Dortmund's director of sports Michael Zorc.