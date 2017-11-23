Golfer Abdul Hadi leads men’s field at Warren Open

Abdul Hadi showed why he has been touted to represent Singapore in future major events when he went top of the leaderboard at the Warren Amateur Open yesterday.

Hadi, 22, shot an even-par 71 for a 141-total on the second day of the event at the Warren Golf and Country Club to lead by two shots over overnight leader Marc Ong (74) and Hong Kong's Terrence Ng (70).

In the women's division, Inez Ng joined Shannon Tan (77) at the perch on 152 after shooting a 76 yesterday.- GODFREY ROBERT

LEADERBOARD

Men:141: Abdul Hadi 70-71. 143: Terrence Ng 73-70, Marc Ong 69-74. 144: Jesse Yap 73-71, Low Wee Jin 71-73.

Women:152: Inez Ng 76-76, Shannon Tan 75-77. 157: Callista Chen 78-79. 158: Riya Ahuja 79-79.