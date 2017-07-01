Grayson takes over Black Cats

Simon Grayson has vowed to take Sunderland back to where they belong, after being appointed as the club's new manager on Thursday.

The 47-year-old signed a three-year deal with the relegated Black Cats, after Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes rejected the offer.

Grayson, who led Championship side Preston Northend to a mid-table finish last season, takes over more than five weeks after David Moyes' departure.

Said Grayson: "I'm excited by the opportunity to manage this club and I want to bring the good times back."

The former Leicester City, Aston Villa and Blackburn Rovers player will fly to Austria with the Sunderland squad for a training tour today.