Grayson takes over Black Cats
Simon Grayson has vowed to take Sunderland back to where they belong, after being appointed as the club's new manager on Thursday.
The 47-year-old signed a three-year deal with the relegated Black Cats, after Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes rejected the offer.
Grayson, who led Championship side Preston Northend to a mid-table finish last season, takes over more than five weeks after David Moyes' departure.
Said Grayson: "I'm excited by the opportunity to manage this club and I want to bring the good times back."
The former Leicester City, Aston Villa and Blackburn Rovers player will fly to Austria with the Sunderland squad for a training tour today.
One of his first tasks is to source for replacements after the departure of striker Jermain Defoe (Bournemouth) and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (Everton). Striker Fabio Borini is also set to join AC Milan. - WIRE SERVICES