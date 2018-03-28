Greece lifts ban on Superleague
The Greek government yesterday ordered the lifting of the suspension for Superleague football matches after more than two weeks following the pitch invasion of a gun-carrying club president.
Matches were suspended on March 12, after PAOK president Ivan Savvides charged on to the pitch with a gun in his belt, over a disallowed goal.
Greece's Deputy Culture and Sports Minister Georgios Vassiliadis took the decision a day after Superleague clubs unanimously accepted changes to the league's disciplinary code. - REUTERS
