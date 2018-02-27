Griezmann scores hat-trick as Atletico slay Sevilla

French striker Antoine Griezmann hit a hat-trick as Atletico Madrid thrashed Sevilla 5-2 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to cut the gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona back to seven points.

Former Chelsea star Diego Costa grabbed the opener just before the half-hour mark after a farcical mix-up in the Sevilla defence.

Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico attempted to play a short ball to Ever Banega at the edge of the penalty area.

But Costa nipped in to steal the ball off the toe of the Argentinian before confidently burying the opportunity.

Three minutes before the break, Griezmann scored his first when he danced between three defenders to score with a fierce right-footed drive.

The 26-year-old made it 3-0 five minutes into the second half, converting a penaltyafter Costa was brought down by Rico. Koke making it 4-0 after more suicidal defending before Griezmann completed his hat-trick on 80 minutes.