Guardiola blasts ‘special’ referee, gets charged by Uefa

The decision to disallow Leroy Sane's first-half goal (above) was roundly criticised.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola blasted Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz and lamented decisions that cost his side dear after a 2-1 home defeat by Liverpool yesterday morning (Singapore time) sealed a 5-1 aggregate Champions League quarter-final win for the five-time European champions.

Guardiola was forced to watch the second half from the stands after being sent off for his protestations at the break as free-spending City's dreams of conquering the Champions League for the first time were dashed for another season.

City led 1-0 on the night at that stage after Gabriel Jesus's second-minute opener, but the hosts felt aggrieved after Leroy Sane had a goal wrongly disallowed for offside just before half-time.

"It's different to go in 1-0 at half-time to 2-0," AFP quoted Guardiola as saying.

"When the teams are so equal, the impact of these decisions is so big."

When asked why he was sent off, the City boss replied: "I said it was a goal.

"(James) Milner passed it to Leroy. I said it was a goal and that's why he sent me off.

"I didn't insult him, I just said it was a goal.

"I said the pass came from Milner, so it couldn't be offside.

"He's a referee, he likes to feel different, he's special.

"When everybody sees things, he's going to see the opposite.

"It was too much to send me off, because I didn't say any wrong words."

"It's difficult when Salah's goal at Anfield is offside and it's different when Gabriel Jesus' goal at Anfield is offside."

Uefa has since charged Guardiola for the protestations that earned him his dismissal and for communicating with the bench after he was sent off.

Jesus felt that Sane's disallowed strike altered the course of the game yesterday.

He said: "That was unfortunate and that was difficult to take, obviously, because I think that changed the game a little bit."

Teammate Bernardo Silva, meanwhile, called on Uefa to introduce VAR in the Champions League next season.

He wrote on Instagram: "Congratulations to @liverpoolfc and good luck on the semi-finals. Now let's go win the premier league and end the season with a title @mancity.

"Ps: @championsleague could you guys start using the VAR next season? It might be useful."

Amid the complaints from the Manchester City camp, former Fifa and English Premier League referee Graham Poll said that the Citizens have been suffered from poor officiating in their last three games - the Champions League defeats by Liverpool and the Manchester Derby loss to United.

He wrote in his Daily Mail column: "Manchester City have been victims of poor refereeing decisions in three consecutive games which have defined their season.

"At the Etihad it was a combination of Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz and his assistant, Pau Devis, who made the error which had a massive impact on this game...

"(For Sane's disallowed goal) The assistant flagged for offside but the ball had been played forward by Liverpool's James Milner.

"I could understand the assistant thinking Gabriel Jesus had played the ball but, from his position, Lahoz should have over-ruled him and allowed the goal."