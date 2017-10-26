Guardiola: Bravo deserves this performance

Man City's Claudio Bravo (in green) making one of his two saves during the penalty shoot-out against Wolves.

Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo was Manchester City's hero as they beat Championship table-toppers Wolves in a penalty shoot-out to book their place in the quarter-finals of the English League Cup yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Despite chances at both ends, the Etihad Stadium clash was still scoreless after 30 minutes of extra-time, sending the tie to spot-kicks.

Bravo, much criticised after some unconvincing displays last season and making just his third appearance of this campaign, saved successive penalties from Alfred N'Diaye and Conor Coady in a shoot-out where the kicks were taken using the ABBA formula.

Sergio Aguero, just one goal away from becoming City's all-time leading goalscorer, sealed a 4-1 shoot-out success with a cheeky "Panenka".

City manager Pep Guardiola said of Bravo's display: "It was not easy for him last season, for all of us, but he is a goalkeeper of a high level.

"It is not possible to not be at a high level and play for Barcelona and Chile. He has a lot of experience and that is why he deserved that performance.

"Everybody was congratulating him and that's why he deserved that performance. Without him. we wouldn't be in the next round. He deserved that performance."

Bravo, 34, admitted that it was a tough game for his side.

"I have mixed feelings because it was a really difficult game for us. It's not what we're used to," Bravo told Sky Sports via a translator.

"They created a lot of chances, they could've scored some goals along the way but, luckily, we managed to sort it out in the end with the shoot-out.

"When you have that type of game, you attack so much you leave the spaces in behind.