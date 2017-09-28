Guardiola considers new signing after Mendy injury

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola fears that injured fullback Benjamin Mendy will be out for months and compared his situation to Ilkay Guendogan's nine-month lay-off.

The Frenchman missed the Citizens' 2-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in a Group F match in the Champions League yesterday morning (Singapore time) after injuring his knee during last Saturday's 5-0 romp over Crystal Palace.

He will fly to Barcelona to see Guardiola's personal medical team for tests today.

City are still uncertain about the full extent of the injury, but Guardiola nodded when asked if Mendy could be out for months.

"He is travelling to Barcelona and we are going to see what he has," said Guardiola after City maintained their unbeaten start this season.

"Our first impression is that it will be a little long, longer than we expected which is unfortunate.

"It's very frustrating for him, first as a person but, like happened with (City midfielder) Ilkay Guendogan, I feel really sad for him."

Guardiola, who spent £130 million (S$237m) on three fullbacks in a 10-day period over the summer, also conceded that the injury could force him to seek a replacement during the January transfer window.

Mendy had joined for £50m from Monaco in the summer. In his absence, Fabian Delph filled in at left back against Shakhtar.

"We will see in January," said Guardiola.

"We thought next summer we would look for another left back, but we will see what we will do. We have alternatives in the squad - Danilo, Delph, Fernandinho can play there. We will see as we go along."

City's victory, their eighth in nine unbeaten games this season, featured goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.

But Sergio Aguero missed a penalty which would have seen him equal Eric Brook's club record of 177 goals which dates back to the 1930s.

They have now racked up an astonishing 29-3 goal difference in nine games this season and, as they prepare to visit defending champions Chelsea on Sunday morning (Singapore time), Guardiola admits he does not know his best attacking formation.

"No. I have a lot of confidence in five or six players. When playing with Sergio or Gabriel (Jesus) we have a lot of confidence," he said.

"Bernardo (Silva) is an extraordinarily good player. A perfect player. I have a lot of confidence in them all. I sleep well in that respect." - WIRE SERVICES

