Guardiola explains reluctance to pair Aguero and Jesus

Pep Guardiola has finally revealed why Argentina hotshot Sergio Aguero and Brazilian marksman Gabriel Jesus cannot play in the same team.

The pair had started the season on fire, after playing five of the first six matches together, during which they scored 10 goals between them.

But since the injury to left back Benjamin Mendy, the Manchester City manager has been reluctant to pair Aguero with Jesus.

This is because Guardiola feels that for this strike partnership to thrive, it needs the attacking prowess of Mendy, who won't be back until next April.

He said: "Both have different qualities - they deserve to play.

"They have a lot of games and they have to be ready. (Leaving one of them out) is the toughest decision."

Asked if they could play together, he added: "Yeah, when we had Mendy. When you have Mendy, he can play wide and the winger can go inside.

"Fabian Delph cannot do that. Without Mendy, Leroy Sane has to go wide, which is why they don't play together."

Ahead of tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) home Champions League clash with Feyenoord, Guardiola also played down suggestions his team can win the competition for the first time.

They are unbeaten in 18 games in all competitions this season.

Said Guardiola, whose side are already through to the last 16: "For Man City, a team that still need a history in Europe, it is a big win.

"That doesn't mean we are favourites to win the Champions League, but it's nice. It means we are doing some things very well." - WIRE SERVICES

