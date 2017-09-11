Guardiola hails de Bruyne as the 'complete player'

Pep Guardiola said Manchester City were lucky to have Kevin de Bruyne after the Belgium midfielder inspired his team to a resounding 5-0 victory over Premier League rivals Liverpool on Saturday.

De Bruyne created goals for Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus and had a hand in one of Leroy Sane's two strikes as City recorded their biggest win over Liverpool since March 1937.

The game hinged on Liverpool forward Sadio Mane's 37th-minute dismissal for a shuddering head-high challenge on Ederson that ended the City goalkeeper's match, but Guardiola only had eyes for de Bruyne.

"Kevin is, pfff," said the City manager, puffing out his cheeks, in his post-game press conference at the Etihad Stadium.

"With his quality, his commitment without the ball. He learns, he's so intelligent. You say one instruction and he understands immediately.

"He produces a huge (number) of passes and assists. Last season, he shot 15 or 16 times against the posts. We were unlucky. Hopefully this year, he can help us.

"He's quick, he always sees the spaces on the middle or outside. He runs more than anyone else. He's good with balls to feet, he's good attacking space.

"He is a complete player. He loves to be here with us. We are a lucky team, a lucky club to have Kevin with us.

"This season, he's in a good mood, maybe because he is a father. He is one of our captains. I am so happy with his performance. And not just today."

De Bruyne's pass released Aguero to round Simon Mignolet and open the scoring in the 24th minute and his cross from the left was headed in by Jesus in first-half stoppage time.

Aguero unselfishly teed up Jesus for City's third goal and late strikes from substitute Sane, the second a glorious effort into the top-left corner, completed the rout.

Ederson was stretchered off in a neck brace after Mane caught him in the face with an outstretched right boot as he tried to latch onto Joel Matip's lofted pass behind the City defence.

But he re-emerged beside the dugout towards the end of the game, the left side of his face covered in a white dressing, and tests revealed he had not sustained any facial fractures.

Guardiola joked it would make the Brazilian "more beautiful" and said the injury would probably not sideline him for very long.

The 24-year-old sustained the injury after racing to the edge of his box to head the ball clear and Guardiola praised him for his alertness.

"We play so high, the goalkeeper has to play on the 16-metre box and help with these frontal balls," said the City manager, whose side open their Champions League campaign at Feyenoord on Thursday morning (Singapore time).