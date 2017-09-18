Guardiola pays tribute to Aguero

Pep Guardiola wants Manchester City to pay tribute to Sergio Aguero when the Argentine "legend" becomes their record goalscorer.

Aguero grabbed a hat-trick in City's 6-0 away rout of Watford on Saturday and stands just two goals behind Eric Brook's all-time mark of 177 in the 1920s and 1930s.

City boss Guardiola said: "Sergio now needs three goals to beat the record. It will be soon.

"Hopefully, we can make a good celebration because he's a legend, a part of the history of the club. That's good for him. He's a guy that I encourage to play, not just to score a goal."

Guardiola also paid tribute to Aguero's unselfishness after the Argentinian disobeyed his orders to allow Raheem Sterling to take the 89th-minute penalty which completed their win.