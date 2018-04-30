Guardiola: Stones going nowhere

Pep Guardiola has insisted John Stones remains a key player at Manchester City and strongly denied speculation the England defender could leave at the end of the season.

Stones, 23, has not featured for the English Premier League champions since the beginning of March after he picked up an abductor injury on international duty.

There had been rumours the centre back, who signed a six-year contract when he joined from Everton in August 2016, could be a surprise departure in the next transfer window.

Guardiola, however, was definitive when asked to respond to reports Stones could be among those on their way out of the Etihad Stadium.

"I don't know how people believe we're going to sell John Stones," Guardiola said.

"He is a young player, an international English player. He's a huge part of the reason why we won the title.