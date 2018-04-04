Guendogan: City better prepared to cope with Liverpool's attack

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Guendogan believes they are better prepared to cope with Liverpool's attacking trio in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final at Anfield tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

City's 4-3 defeat at Liverpool in January was their only loss against an English Premier League side this season.

It came courtesy of three goals in nine second-half minutes from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

"There's a lot of respect, because all three have scored plenty of goals and they've also set up many more," Guendogan told British media.

"Liverpool are still the only team that have been capable of beating us in the Premier League. But we're aware why this happened, although we performed pretty well that day.

"Obviously, going back to Anfield for the first-leg game is a great motivation for us.

"We'd like to get a great result in the first leg and then dominate the game in the second leg, in front of our fans. That's what we want to do and, if we achieve that, then I'm sure we'll make it into the next round."

Guendogan had spent four years playing under Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund.

It was a period with the German club winning the Bundesliga title, German Cup as well as reaching the 2013 Champions League final.

"Juergen is a terrific coach and he's capable of motivating his team ahead of every game," Guendogan added.

"And he's proving all that again with Liverpool - their attack is incredibly strong. So they aren't an easy team to beat but we need to do so."