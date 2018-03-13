Gun row leads to league halt
Greece's top-flight football championship was suspended indefinitely yesterday, hours after PAOK's owner invaded the pitch with a gun strapped to his belt.
"We have decided to suspend the championship," deputy minister for sport Yiorgos Vassiliadis said after an emergency meeting with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.
Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of PAOK owner, Ivan Savvidis - after he invaded the pitch, accompanied by bodyguards, to confront the referee over a 90th-minute disallowed goal in a top-of-the-table clash against AEK Athens. - AFP
