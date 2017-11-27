Gunners march into top four with last-gasp penalty

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (right) was continually frustrated by Burnley's players until he scored the late winner from the spot.

EPL BURNLEY ARSENAL 0 1 (Alexis Sanchez 92-pen)

Arsenal moved to fourth place in the Premier League yesterday, courtesy of an injury-time penalty by forward Alexis Sanchez.

The match was headed towards a goalless draw at Turf Moor, until Burnley defender James Tarkowski was penalised by the referee for a push on Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey in the box.

Sanchez stepped up to score from the resulting spot-kick for the only goal of the match, to the boos of the home crowd.

Shorn of the ill German playmaker Mesut Oezil, the Gunners struggled to breach the Burnley goal until the final moments.

French striker Alexandre Lacazette had another frustrating outing, and was replaced by Danny Welbeck 11 minutes from time.

Arsenal's Petr Cech was the busier of the two goalkeepers, and made crucial saves from Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Robbie Brady.

That Sean Dyche's men proved hard to break down was no fluke.

Well-drilled and organised, they have been the season's surprise package, lurking just behind the usual Premier League top-four contenders.