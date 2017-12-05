‘Gutted’ Moyes pleased with his players’ attitude and effort

Struggling West Ham United were "gutted" about their 2-1 defeat by Manchester City yesterday morning (Singapore time), but showed "the right effort and attitude", manager David Moyes said as their English Premier League relegation battle intensified.

The Hammers have won twice in the league all season and sit second from bottom - three points behind West Bromwich Albion who are just above the relegation zone - with a real battle on their hands to maintain their top-flight status.

Spanish goalkeeper Adrian, who started in place of the ineligible Joe Hart, had a superb outing, making several solid saves.

The Hammers appeared to be on course for an encouraging point until David Silva's 83rd-minute goal completed City's comeback after Nicolas Otamendi had cancelled out Angelo Ogbonna's opener.

Having conceded 32 goals in this season's league, West Ham have the division's most porous defence, while goals have also been hard to come by - with their 13 scored being better than only four other sides.

They have not won in the league since September and sit one point above bottom club Swansea.

Moyes' side showed plenty of fight and character in the face of City's onslaught and went close to a late equaliser but, with home games against champions Chelsea and Arsenal up next, their battle against relegation does not get any easier.

"We are gutted that we lost, but we played against a really good side and, for long periods, we frustrated them," Moyes told the BBC after the defeat at City.

"For long periods, I thought it was going to be our day. We didn't limit them with possession but with clear-cut chances we did, and we were always a threat on the break - arguably we had the best chances in the first half.

"The effort and the attitude have been really good - it had to be today. So, I'm ultimately disappointed not to take something from the game, but I'm really pleased with the players."