Hart set for loan move to West Ham

England international goalkeeper Joe Hart was set to have a medical with West Ham yesterday as he looks to finalise a loan move from Manchester City, according to media reports.

The 30-year-old had been told by City boss Pep Guardiola that he could find another club, and he appears set for a season-long loan with the Hammers after spending last season with Italian side Torino.

Hart, who has 71 England caps, is expected to have the option of making the move permanent, while City will pay some of his wages as part of the deal, according to the reports.

Hart is keen on regular first-team football, which would have been unlikely at City after the Eastlands outfit splashed £35 million (S$62.9m) on Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson Moraes, who arrived from Benfica.