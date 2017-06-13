Hart won't start against France

England boss Gareth Southgate has confirmed Tom Heaton and Jack Butland will share goalkeeping duties against France on Wednesday morning (Singapore time).

Burnley keeper Heaton will take over from Joe Hart at the start in Paris with Stoke's Butland also set for playing time in the friendly.

Southgate said: "I said on Saturday it was never my intention to play Joe in this game.

"Tom Heaton will start the game and Jack Butland will play the second half."

Hart came under criticism for both goals as he conceded two Leigh Griffiths free-kicks in quick succession towards the end of the 2-2 draw with Scotland before Harry Kane netted a stoppage-time equaliser.