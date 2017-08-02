Hasan is Bayern's new director

Bayern Munich named their former player Hasan Salihamidzic as their new sporting director yesterday.

The 40-year-old Bosnian has signed a three-year deal, taking over the post after Matthias Sammer quit last July due to ill health.

President Uli Hoeness said "there will be no contract negotiations without Hasan Salihamidzic at the table".

The former fullback played more than 300 times for the Bavarian club from 1998 to 2007. But he was not Bayern's first pick for the role.