Hazard focused on winning Double and not long-term future

Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard says he is focused only on finishing the season on a high and is not thinking about his long-term future.

The Belgium international has been heavily linked with a possible summer move to Spanish giants Real Madrid while there has also been speculation that Chelsea are looking to tie him down to a new contract.

Hazard insists there is nothing to report on the contract front and says he is keeping his thoughts firmly on on-field matters, with Chelsea still in the hunt for a Premier League and FA Cup Double.

He told Sky Sports: "There is no sign of a new contract for the moment.

"I am focused on the last month, and we will talk later.

"It's not in my mind now.

"I have two or three years left.

"I just want to finish the season well and we will see afterwards."

Hazard produced another starring performance at the weekend to help Chelsea reach the FA Cup final, the 26-year-old coming off the bench to help Antonio Conte's men record a 4-2 semi-final win over Tottenham.

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas said after the match that he believed Hazard was second in ability only to Barcelona's Lionel Messi and can improve if he is more "selfish'' and shows a greater "killer instinct''.

Hazard admits he is trying to be more selfish - when the situation fits.

He said: "He's (Fabregas) not the only one to say that to me, a lot of people say to me you need to be more selfish but, when I'm on the pitch, sometimes I prefer to pass the ball.

"If I can go alone, I will go alone. If I pass it's because in my mind the pass is better than going alone.

"I try game after game to be more selfish.

"I know it's good for me to score more goals if I want to reach the level of Messi and (Cristiano) Ronaldo.