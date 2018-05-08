Hazard lauds ‘massive’ result

After the 1-0 win over Liverpool that he called "massive", Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard is confident that Chelsea will clinch a Champions League spot if they win their remaining two matches.

A 32nd-minute Olivier Giroud header was the difference between the two sides at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as the sixth-placed Blues closed the gap to the third-placed Reds to three points.

Chelsea can go into their English Premier League final-day clash with Newcastle United on Sunday level on points with Liverpool if they beat Huddersfield Town on Thursday morning (Singapore time).

Said Hazard: "Massive, massive result. It is a big win so we can try to be in the top four at the end of the season...

"Giroud is easy to find on the pitch. When you are a small player like me, it's nice to have a target man like him. He missed a couple, but in the end he scored and we won the game, so it's okay.

"If we win our last two games I think we will make the top four, it is not in our own hands, but we will give everything."

Blues boss Antonio Conte also praised his players for remaining in Champions League contention.

He said: "The players played a really good game.

"Usually when you have to play a must-win game, it is not easy. It is normal to be a bit nervous.

"Today, it was must-win game but not against a simple opponent. The have just reached the final of the Champions League.

"One month ago, it was impossible to imagine we could fight for a place in the Champions League. Now there is hope."

Chelsea's 23 interceptions on Sunday were the most they have made in the current EPL campaign and only twice have they made more clearances in a top-flight contest this term.

The result means Chelsea, who looked out of contention for a top-four finish just a month ago, picked up their fourth straight league win at the perfect time to apply the pressure on fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and third-placed Liverpool ahead of the EPL's final matchday on Sunday.