Heart surgery  for Mabbutt

Former Tottenham Hotspur captain Gary Mabbutt is set to undergo heart surgery, the Premier League club said yesterday.

The 55-year-old defender was taken to hospital after experiencing chest pains and breathing problems.

"Gary Mabbutt was admitted to hospital this morning where he will undergo heart surgery later after suffering chest pains and breathlessness," Spurs said on Twitter.

"Everyone at the club wishes our legendary former captain a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Mabbsy!"

Mabbutt spent 16 years at Tottenham after joining from Bristol Rovers in 1982.

He was part of the Spurs side which won the Uefa Cup in 1984 and captained them to victory in the FA Cup final in 1991. He played in 477 league matches for the club to lie second in their all-time appearances list. He also played 16 times for England.