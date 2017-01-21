'He'll make history in the EPL'

MAN CITY TOTTENHAM

Manchester City have formalised the transfer of Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus from Palmeiras in time for him to feature against Tottenham tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

The 19-year-old had agreed a move from his homeland to the Etihad Stadium back in the summer and had joined up with City earlier this month, yet his registration with his new club did not go through in time for him to make the squad for last weekend's trip to Everton.

City confirmed on Thursday that Jesus could now be unveiled as Pep Guardiola's sixth signing and that he is available to make his debut against Spurs.

The arrival of Jesus could provide City with the boost they need after slipping down to fifth in the table following their 4-0 loss to Everton last time out.

Brazilian great Rivaldo has backed his compatriot to make an impact with City and create history in the EPL.

Man City’s Gabriel Jesus PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/MANCITY

"He is a future player," said Rivaldo. "He is a new player, 19 years old, and he will be playing in England football which is difficult football, you need to wait a bit to adapt to the cold.

"But he's a player I think will make history in English football, because he's a great player.

"I think the fans need to have a little patience, especially for his age but, from what I've seen him playing in Brazil, he's a great player."

I know him very well because I saw him play for his national team in Brazil. He can play like a second striker. He is a very young, very talented player with potential. Maybe he will be on the pitch or the bench, I don’t know. Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino on Man City’s Gabriel Jesus

Jesus had decided to remain with Palmeiras until the end of the Brazilian season and helped them win their first league title since 1994 before departing.

PROLIFIC

Before that, he won an Olympic gold medal with Brazil, scoring three goals in the men's football tournament in Rio, and he was promoted to the senior Brazil team, for whom he has scored five times in six games.

"Gabriel is a technically gifted player who was chased by some of Europe's biggest clubs and we are delighted he decided to join City," director of football Txiki Begiristain told mancity.com.

"He has the potential to become one of the best attacking players in the game and we look forward to watching him develop further here in Manchester."

Jesus revealed that it was the influence of Guardiola that swayed him to join the club.

"They're a club that always compete for the titles in the competitions they enter," he said.

JESUS’ NUMBERS

19 Gabriel Jesus scored 19 goals in 41 games for Palmeiras since making his first-team debut in March 2015.

65 He is set to become the 65th Brazilian to play in the Premier League.

"That was an important factor and also because of the manager, Pep Guardiola and his squad.

"He was the only manager who called me, so I was very pleased.

"Given who the manager is and everything he's done... his intelligence... my desire is to work with him and learn more from him every day, as well as from the other players in the squad.

"One thing I've noticed is that, like me, he (Guardiola) is mad about football.

"He lives football 24 hours a day. I'm like that, too.

"When I'm not playing, I'm watching, or playing a video game, doing something linked to football.

"As I said, I've come here to learn, I'm going to give my all to learn more and more from him and my teammates."

The club have also been given more time to respond to a Football Association anti-doping charge regarding allegations that they failed to provide accurate information about training sessions or player whereabouts on three occasions.