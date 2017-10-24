Henry: Kane is beating teams in the tunnel

Thierry Henry believes Harry Kane has some teams beaten before he even steps out on the pitch.

The Arsenal legend made the comments after Tottenham Hotspur's star striker bagged a brace and an assist in his team's 4-1 win over Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday.

England striker Kane has now scored 18 goals in 18 games for club and country this season, with no less than Zinedine Zidane calling him a "complete player".

Belgium assistant coach Henry told Sky Sports: "I can see that with Kane, he's looking at people like, 'You're not going to do anything against me today,' and those guys back off...

"I remember playing games where I knew it was okay already in the tunnel.

"You're focusing, and that guy on the side is looking at you, and I'm like, 'Oh man, you're in trouble'.

"So then you go on the field and you give them what they want. What they want is to see if I was that.

"So you give them a little move and they back off and I'm like, 'Oh you're even more in trouble.'"

World Cup, European Championship and Champions League winner Henry added that Kane now has the fear factor surrounding him.

WORLD CLASS

He told Sky Sports: "Everyone is talking 'world class' but what Kane has is people fear him. (Liverpool centre back Dejan) Lovren fears him. You knew he was never going to get the ball. They fear him."

Henry's former Arsenal teammate Martin Keown, meanwhile, wrote in his column for the BBC that: "Kane is almost retiring defenders now.

"Lovren was hauled off and sitting on the bench soon after (Kane scored one and assisted another) because he was not able to live with him.

"To echo Zidane's words, Kane's display against Liverpool was one of the most complete performances I have seen from him."

Kane, though, is staying humble. He responded to Real Madrid coach Zidane's praise by saying he had to work on his game.

He told Sky Sports: "It's a great compliment and one I will take as a positive, take in my stride and try to use as confidence.

"I always feel there's stuff I can improve upon, I will never stop trying to do that.

Kane's 86th Premier League goal against Liverpool has intensified predictions that he will eventually overhaul Alan Shearer as the Premier League's all-time record goalscorer (260).