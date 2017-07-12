Hernandez wants to learn from Real's stars
Real Madrid's new French left back Theo Hernandez said yesterday that he joined the Spanish champions from bitter cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid because he wants to learn from the "world's best players".
"I am very happy to be here, the best club in the world, and I have come here to learn from the best players in the world," the 19-year-old said at his official presentation.
"I am going to follow their footsteps and try to improve each day."
Hernandez, who was on loan at Alaves last season, signed for a reported fee of 30 million euros (S$47.3m). - AFP