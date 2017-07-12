Hernandez wants to learn from Real's stars

Real Madrid's new French left back Theo Hernandez said yesterday that he joined the Spanish champions from bitter cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid because he wants to learn from the "world's best players".

"I am very happy to be here, the best club in the world, and I have come here to learn from the best players in the world," the 19-year-old said at his official presentation.

"I am going to follow their footsteps and try to improve each day."