Herrera: We are going for EPL title

Ander Herrera knows Manchester United can ill-afford to stew on their deserved Uefa Super Cup loss as they look to fight on all fronts this season.

The Red Devils were outclassed by Real Madrid in sweltering Skopje yesterday morning (Singapore time), with the manner of the 2-1 loss giving Jose Mourinho food for thought as he enters his second season.

The Portuguese's first campaign ended with Europa League glory, bringing the welcome boon of Champions League qualification having already secured League Cup and Community Shield success.

It was, though, another disappointing EPL campaign.

Herrera has not finished higher than fourth in his time at Old Trafford and he is desperate to hit the ground running against West Ham on Sunday.

The Spaniard said: "We have to accept Real deserve to be the winners. But we can take a lot of good things from this game.

"The Premier League starts on Sunday, there is no time to be upset. We want to be contenders for the title and we want to fight for every title this season.

"Last season, we won three trophies, which is very good, but we didn't fight for the Premier League.

"That's our aim for this season and we have a very good squad. We are going to play in four competitions and we want to fight for all of them.