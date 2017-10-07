Heynckes back in Bayern hot seat

Bayern Munich have announced the appointment of Jupp Heynckes as coach until the end of the season.

The 72-year-old, who succeeds Carlo Ancelotti, has had three previous spells in charge of the Bundesliga giants, most recently when he led them to the league, cup and Champions League Treble in 2013.

Bayern said in a statement that Heynckes would take over from Monday on a contract until June 30, 2018.